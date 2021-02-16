BUHS winter sports teams in action, Bucs swim and boys basketball programs return key athletes

TENNERTON, W.Va. – It’s the second day of the return of winter high school sports in the Mountain State and the Buckhannon-Upshur High School teams are excited to be back in action.

The BUHS boys basketball team returns several key players including a leader on and off the court in senior third-team All State guard Ryan Hurst.

The Bucs also return big man junior Lamar Hurst, whose skills definitely adds style points to the lineup.

But Bucs head coach Travis Foster said more names will stand out in his roster this season. Foster said this is the first time in a long time that his team has a deep bench.

“I feel that we can go 8-10 deep. For the first time we do load our roster with five seniors which is nice. Our whole vision is to be able to reload not rebuild and I think this is the first season that we’re actually starting to see some results of the hard work over the past three years,” Foster said.

The BUHS swim team doesn’t have as big of a roster, but they return several key swimmers.

While there are only 12 members of the BU swim team, head coach Will Squires said they will focus on winning events themselves rather than winning meets as a whole.

Last season’s girls gold winning 200 meter freestyle relay 500 team returns all of its members in Cameron Zuliani, Alayna Whitehair, McKenzie Reynolds and Cadence Vincent.

“Still only one senior on that team now this year so we’ll have three of them back again the following year so it’s really really exciting and I think it set the bar for them and they expect to do just the same and they really want to place even better in their second relay this year,” Squires said.

Vincent, the sophomore, broke the record in the 50 freestyle last season and Squires said expectations are high for her again.

We’ll have full previews of both the BUHS boys basketball and swim teams next week.