MILL CREEK, W.Va (WBOY) – Tygarts Valley head coach Tom Wamsley knows a little bit about good basketball.

He’s seen a lot of it in 41 years as a head coach and understands that to be the best, you’ve got to beat the best.

That’s why the Bulldogs have ramped up the schedule this summer, competing in the Robert C. Byrd Shootout this week against University, RCB and Lincoln.

“Whether we win, lose, we’re just trying to see how they fit. Some kids will be in different roles, and we like to get better,” Wamsley said, “We tell kids, even though we’re outclassed here in a league like this, to keep playing. Don’t make the same mistake twice. Work through the difficulty and you find out what kids are made of.”

Tygarts Valley returns all-state honorable mention Ethan McGee for his senior year and with a stable of veterans joining him, the Bulldogs are learning not to fear any opponent.

“It just lets them know that they can compete if the efforts there and they just keep it up. A lot of times you envision these AAA and AAAA schools and go, ‘wow, there’s no way we can play with them,’ they find that they’re just kids like they are. There’s just more of them,” Wamsley said.

The three-week summer practice period for high school sports continues around north central West Virginia through the end of next week.