Bulldogs fall to Vikings

WEST UNION, W.Va. – Doddridge County fell to Petersburg 9-1 on Saturday afternoon.

Doddridge County played strong defense to keep the Vikings off of the board in the top of the first inning.

The Bulldogs took an early lead in the bottom of the first as Rheanna Dehaven hit an RBI double to right center with two outs to put the Bulldogs up 1-0.

That is as far as the Bulldogs scoring would go however. Petersburg scored three runs in the second inning to take the lead they never lost.

Petersburg went on to win 9-1, the final score over Doddridge County.