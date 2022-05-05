MORGANTOWN W.Va – A sectional title was on the line on Bulldog Drive as Doddridge County hosted South Harrison. Alexis Paugh got the scoring started with a single to left, scoring Abby Kelley.

The Bulldogs got two more in the first off the bat of Kenna Curran. She sent one in the air to right and it dropped for a hit. Paugh and Olivia See came in to score, making it 3-0.

Curran got it done in the circle too. She struck out the side in the second and set up a huge inning at the plate.

After one run scored on a bases loaded hit by pitch, See blooped one into right and Shelby Dolly scored to make it 5-0. The offense didn’t stop there as Doddridge added three more before Dolly came back to the plate and put one on the left side. There was no play for the shortstop and Rheanna Dehavven scored to make it a nine run game.

With last hit of the big inning, Josalyn Lipscomb slashed one on the ground to left allowing Dolly and Kelley come across and make it a ten run inning for the Bulldogs. They claimed the victory in dominant fashion, 19-1 in five innings.