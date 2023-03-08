CHARLESTON, W.Va (WBOY) – On the second day of the Class A girls basketball state tournament, three local teams took the floor with hopes of advancing.
#3 Doddridge County took care of business against #6 Gilmer County with a 59-21 win.
Abby McDonough and Emily Goal each scored 19 points.
In the evening session, #2 Tucker County overcame a scare from #7 Tolsia to advance, 66-44.
The Mountain Lions got 19 points from Ericka Zirk and will meet Doddridge County for a spot in the state finals on Friday.