CHARLESTON, W.Va (WBOY) – On the second day of the Class A girls basketball state tournament, three local teams took the floor with hopes of advancing.

#3 Doddridge County took care of business against #6 Gilmer County with a 59-21 win.

Abby McDonough and Emily Goal each scored 19 points.

In the evening session, #2 Tucker County overcame a scare from #7 Tolsia to advance, 66-44.

The Mountain Lions got 19 points from Ericka Zirk and will meet Doddridge County for a spot in the state finals on Friday.