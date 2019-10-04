Bulldogs pull out a close win over Lumberjacks

MILL CREEK, W.Va. – The Richwood Lumberjacks take on the undefeated Tygarts Valley Bulldogs for some Thursday night lights.

In the opening drive the Bulldog defense comes out hot pummeling through and gets the sack.

Then a hand off to Caden Boggs and he turns on the jets, takes it all the way up the sideline and in for a Tygarts Valley touchdown. Bulldogs go up 7-0.

Then a fumble by the Bulldogs and it is recovered by the Lumberjacks. This leads to Doye Ward getting in the end zone for a Lumberjack touchdown. Richwood ties the game up 7-7.

Bulldogs come back as Daniel White finds a hole and runs it into the end zone. Bulldogs will lead 14-7.

Quarterback keeper here for Richwood and into the end zone he goes and will tie the game up 14-14.

Hand off to Caden Boggs again and he makes his way into the end zone. The Bulldogs lead 21-14 going into the half.

Close finish but Bulldogs pull out a win. 35-33 final score. They’ll be 5-0 , which is Tygarts Valley’s best start since 1989.