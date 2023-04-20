WEST UNION, W.Va (WBOY) – Sometimes all it takes to develop a successful program is hard work, an invested community and a little bit of time to let it all come together.

Doddridge County baseball is reaping the benefits of that process as sectional play closes in next month.

Bulldogs head coach Cary Schaffer took over a team five years ago whose struggles went beyond just wins and losses.

After breaking through with a winning record for the first time in over a decade last season, his efforts to build the program are being rewarded.

Doddridge County sits at 15-3 after tonight’s game with Roane County and a focus on the fundamentals has been the key.

“Defense and good pitching, I don’t care what level you’re at, if you don’t get great defense and good pitching, you’re in trouble and that’s what we’ve had. These kids are starting to really rally behind that,” he said.

The old cliche goes that success breeds success and that’s been exhibited at Doddridge County over the last five years as a development-first approach to the game has led to a team that blends experience with youth and can do damage from any spot in the lineup.

“Everybody expects to do well in every game but in baseball you don’t do well every game and the next day, somebody is able to pick us up and it hasn’t always been the top or the middle or the bottom,” Schaffer said, “It’s been somebody different every day and that’s what the game is about.”

The Doddridge County baseball team makes back-to-back road trips to close the week, traveling to Tyler Consolidated tomorrow night and Liberty on Saturday.