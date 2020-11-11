Bulldogs see familiar foe East Hardy in first round of playoffs

WEST UNION, W.Va. – The Doddridge County Bulldogs made the postseason for the fourth straight year.

The Bulldogs made a huge run in the playoffs last season and finished as state runners up.

Doddridge Co. is in a good place this post season as well coming in ranked No. 3.

Bulldogs head coach Bobby Burnside said his guys are fueled by a familiar saying “there is no ‘I’ in team.”

“Our theme this year is team and I think that’s the formula for us. Doesn’t matter who gets it done or how we get it done. They’re very unselfish and they work very well as a unit,” Burnside said.

The Bulldogs will see number 14 ranked East Hardy this week.

The Cougars are a familiar foe for the Bulldogs. Doddridge County beat them in the second round of the playoffs last season and will now face them in the first game.

“We have to continue to clean up the mistakes. After our layoff we’ve made a few mistakes turnover wise. We’ve got to play great defense and take advantage of opportunities and when we get the chance we have to score points,” Burnside said.

Kickoff between the Bulldogs and the Cougars is this Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Cline Stansberry Stadium.