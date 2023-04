WEST UNION, W.Va (WBOY) – Caleb and Colt Sutton combined to throw seven innings without an earned run as Doddridge County defeated Ritchie County on the diamond, 9-2.

Luke Rokisky drove in five runs for the Bulldogs to help Caleb Sutton get the win after allowing two unearned runs in four innings while Colt Sutton followed with three scoreless innings.