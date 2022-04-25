WEST UNION, W.Va. – Doddridge County defeated Roane County 9-2 and 9-3 to sweep the double-header on Monday.

In the second game, the Bulldogs got an early lead in the top of the first as Olivia See drove in Josalyn Lipscomb for the early 1-0 lead.

Then Kenna Curran’s pop up allowed two Bulldogs to score to put DCHS up 3-0.

Roane answered in the bottom of the first inning as an RBI single put its first run on the board.

Doddridge County kept the lead for the 9-3 win.

Curran struck out four batters.