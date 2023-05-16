WEST UNION, W.Va (WBOY) – Doddridge County used a 5-3 win over South Harrison on Monday to take the crown in Class A Region II, Section 2.

It’s a history-making performance for the Bulldogs who are now sectional champs for the first time in nearly 30 years and it are came on the back of a clutch pitching performance by freshman Caleb Sutton.

“He throws strikes. He’s a ballplayer. He knows his situations. He knows what he has to do. Tip my hat to him, believe me. He does a great job. He helped himself with the bat. That makes coaching easy, believe me,” head coach Cary Schaffer said.

The Bulldogs open the Class A, Region II championship series on Monday against Petersburg.