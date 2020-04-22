Buonamici, Chapman react to girls basketball season being canceled

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – After the girls state basketball tournament was put to an immediate halt during the second day of action in Charleston, players, coaches and fans awaited a decision on if and when it would ever restart.

Yesterday everybody received their answer.

First Jim Justice announced schools will close for the remainder of the academic year followed by an official press release cancelling spring sports and the rest of the basketball season by WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan.

North Marion senior guard Taylor Buonamici was one of the athletes who had her senior season cut short.

Although the first team All-State selection and Big 10 Player of the Year said even though she won a state title at the conclusion of the 2017-2018 season, finishing her senior year with a ring would have been ideal.

” I guess you could say it makes things a little bit easier but I mean it does but then it also doesn’t. You always want to try and get another one. Ending my high school career with one would have been really great. It’s been great the past four years. All of our teammates and the community and all the coaches I’ve had have been really great. And I’m just glad I got to spend the last four years at North.”

Buonamici, who finishes her career fourth all-time in North Marion girls basketball scoring history, says after so many setbacks, she had a hunch the season wouldn’t resume.

“We definitely wanted to stay positive that we could finish it out but after we all kind of felt it coming like everything kept getting pushed back and they closed the schools, we kind of expected it but whenever it actually happened, it’s disappointing,” Buonamici said.

Gilmer County head coach Amy Chapman has also been trying to stay positive during this time.

Like Buonamici’s Huskies, Chapman’s Lady Titans had a chance to play for a state title after advancing to the semi-finals with a convincing win over Wheeling Central Catholic, where her defense forced a Single-A state tournament record 44 turnovers.

When we spoke with her Wednesday, she said her team is now ready to get to work for next season.

“They know that the potential is there. They’re fierce competitors. They’re going to get out and work at it. I don’t think I’m really going to have to be on their cases to get out and work. They’re hungry, they are probably moreso hungry now. We’re excited. I mean, there’s positive things that we can look at, and take away from all of this,” Chapman said.

Not only did Chapman have the chance to coach for a state title taken away due to COVID-19, but she also won’t be coaching in the now-canceled McDonald’s All-American game that she was selected for in January. Though, Chapman is hopeful that her and the other coaches that were selected to coach in this year’s game will be asked back for next year.

She wasn’t surprised, though, at Tuesday’s news.

“That’s kind of what I was expecting was going to happen. I know that the WVSSAC and the state of West Virginia, they were making their best efforts and really hoping for the best, but this situation that we’re in is just something that’s been tough not only for our state, but for lots of places in the US and other countries. No, I wasn’t surprised. I had myself pretty much ready for it,” Chapman said.

She also wanted to mention that she greatly appreciates and commends the efforts of the people in Gilmer County.

“That was just a breath of fresh air to see how this community banded together and take care of each other,” Chapman said.

We’ll have more reaction from local coaches over the coming days.