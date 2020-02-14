Buonamici, Denham combine for 31 points, No. 1 North Marion defeats Bees

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A night of rivalries on the court tonight as we saw the No. 1 ranked North Marion Huskies against the East Fairmont Bees at the Bee Hive.

North Marion started fast as Taylor Buonamici drove to the basket herself to set the tone. Huskies went on a 5-0 run right off the bat.

Bees got on the board with a classic Kierra Bartholow three-pointer, but East was held to only five points in the first quarter.

North Marion picked up an 18 point lead into the second quarter and led 41-15 at the half.

The Huskies continued to attack on both sides of the ball resulting in a 66-35 win over East Fairmont.

Buonamici led the Huskies with 18 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals. Followed by Karlie Denham with 13 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals.