Buonamici leads No. 2 North Marion past No. 1 Fairmont Senior

RACHEL, W.Va. – The top two teams in Class-AA Fairmont Senior and North Marion faced off in Rachel Thursday evening.

This game started out back and fourth as both elite guards, Taylor Buonoamici of North Marion and Marley Washenitz of Fairmont Senior, got into their grove early.

A huge moment in the game came with 6:19 left in the first half as Washenitz picked up her third personal foul of the first half.

Taylor Buonamici took advantage with a tough finish to put the Huskies up 38-to-32 at the half.

The relentless Huskies would be too much as No. 2 North Marion would go on to take down No.1 Fairmont Senior 72 to 63.

Taylor Buonamici finished with a game high 36 points in the victory.