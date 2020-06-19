Burnside, DCHS wrap up Phase 1 conditioning

WEST UNION, W.Va. – The Phase 1 workout period wrapped up Friday for many teams across the state.

But the first phase of organized team activities concluded yesterday for the Doddridge County Bulldogs football team.

Bobby Burnside’s club, coming of a trip to the Single-A state title game, got to work over the last two weeks in the first group activities since the pandemic hit.

Burnside said that player participation was good, and that for the most part his guys came back in shape and ready to work.

“It was really great to see everyone. There was good energy, good attitudes, and we put a lot of good work in,” Burnside said.

Outside of the obvious differences between this year and last, the biggest difference for the Bulldogs heading into this year will be playing without program staples like Hunter America, Cole James and others.

But the current group of players like where that leaves them.

“I think the guys that we have on the team this year, they’re probably flying under the radar. And they’ve got some goals. They’re working real hard. And they’re just hoping people underestimate them,” said Burnside.

Even with his team potentially being overlooked heading into this season, Burnside isn’t short of motivators heading into the 2020 season.

“I think it’s probably across the board, across the country, the phrase ‘Play every game like it’s your last,’ has new meaning. Not just for the last game for seniors, it’s for everyone, because you just don’t know. So, yeah, there’s motivation.”