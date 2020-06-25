Burnside incorporates conditioning and lifting in phase two workouts

WEST UNION, W.Va.- The Class-A State Runners Up entered phase two of summer workouts starting Monday.

The Doddridge County football team got the go-ahead to hit the weight room, but they are still focusing on general conditioning in phase two as well.

Head coach Bobby Burnside says his guys come into these workouts with a lot of energy and great attitudes.

“I think, you know, after what happened and losing the spring, a lot of our players are realizing that, you know, you just don’t know. So you’ve heard the saying you don’t know what you have until it’s gone and I think now they truly appreciate and want to experience their seasons,” Burnside said.

Burnside also says his guys are excited to get back in the weight room to prepare for the upcoming season in hopes that there will be a football season.