Burnside, Shields reactions on spring sports cancellation

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A lot was on the line for two local sports teams this spring before the WVSSAC announced the season was canceled.

For Bridgeport baseball and Robert Shields, not having a 2020 season halts a quest for an unprecedented seventh-straight double-A baseball state title.

Shields said this year’s team was lights out and they’ll never get the chance to prove that.

” You can’t fill that void, you know that empty feeling that they’ll never have that chance again. All the memories and just the camaraderie with the players and just the feat of having the opportunity to be a seven time state champion and that part right there, those young men, they’ll never get that back,” Shields said.

Shields emphasized how special this group of athletes was.

“It was just a good group of kids and those practices we did have looked really really good. You could see that they really got along. They always get along but they’ll never get to experience this group with the seniors,” Shields said.

Burnside and the Doddridge County boys track and field team also were looking to defend their crown this spring.

But the Bulldogs goal to capture a 9th state track title since 2006 will have to wait until next season.

“I mean they were holding on to a little bit of hope but at the same time in the past few weeks we saw the states around us just close down schools and shut down athletics. I think everyone knew there was a good possibility that was going to happen to us.”

Junior Reese Burnside was looking to go 3-for-3 to start his high school career with pole vault state titles.

“We were preparing ourselves for this, I’m saying coaches and team members, it’s just a little bit sad you know. We hate that the country and the world is going through this crisis. But in the small end especially for seniors, we hate that they’re going to miss this spring,” Burnside said.

The Bulldogs will have another shot in Single-A, unlike Bridgeport who will move up to Triple-A next year.