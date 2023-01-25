WEST UNION, W.Va (WBOY) – Doddridge County three-sport star Adam Burnside made his college decision official, and he will be joining the Glenville State track and field team as a thrower.

Burnside found a perfect fit that’s not far from home and will allow him to keep competing at the next level.

“It just made sense money-wise and it’s close to home, it just felt good. It’s pretty close to home and the campus is pretty nice and the coaches are really nice, so I just liked it,” he said.

Burnside and his Doddridge County teammates will seek a third straight Class A boys’ track and field championship coming up this spring.