Burrows, bats lead Black Bears to dominant win on Wizard Night

GRANVILLE, W.Va. – Starting pitcher Michael Burrows struck out seven, while the bats knocked in five runs in the fourth inning alone to propel the West Virginia Black Bears to a dominant 6-1 victory Saturday night over the State College Spikes.

Burrows picked up a single strikeout in the first, two more in the second, and struck out the side in the third. He added one more in the fourth, his final inning on the mound.

His offense then put him firmly in the lead, with a five-run fourth inning, propelled by a sacrifice fly, a bases clearing double and a single.

The win gives the Black Bears their first series win of the season.

They go for the sweep Sunday at 1:05 p.m.