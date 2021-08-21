BU’s Coffman finishes as tournament low medalist at Marion Co. HS Golf Invitational

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County High School Golf Invitational was played at Green Hills Country Club on Saturday and eight local teams competed against multiple teams from around the state.

Cabell Midland finished in first place as a team with a team score of 236 followed by Wheeling Park in second with a scored of 244.

Buckhannon-Upshur’s Evan Coffman finished as the tournament low medalist after he shot a 75 on the day.

Morgantown’s Owen Newbold finished as a low medalist as well after he finished with a 77.

Local team/ individual scores:

Buckhannon-Upshur: Evan Coffman 75, Isaac Lane 89, Landon Hitt 88, Tucker Hurst 103.

East Fairmont: Tanner Bartholow 92, Jacob Laya 97, Traijon Cather 96, Greyson Stewart 96.

Fairmont Senior: Logan Huffman 84, Landen Barkley 87, Caden Musgrove 96, Alex Wade 111.

Grafton: Dustin Keener 96, Brayden Palmer 95, Wyatt Poling 96, Chase McCiy 98.

Morgantown: Conner Decker 89, Isabella Ferrell 91, Braxton Martucci 89, Owen Newbold 77.

North Marion: Dylan Runner 78, Michael Tarley 86, Evan Hall 89, Will Lemasters 94.

Notre Dame: Anthony Rogers 81, Gabe Urso 104, Kalie Minigh 104, Trey Pettito 110.

University: Justin Doerr 77, Landon Spiker 92, Alex Solomon 94, Adam Argabrite 97.