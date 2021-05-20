BU’s Leah Crihfield signs with Bethany lacrosse

TENNERTON, W.Va. – Buckhannon-Upshur High School had three athletes signing with colleges on Wendesday, and Bucs girls lacrosse goalie, Leah Crihfield was one of those athletes.

Crihfield signed to continue her education and lacrosse career with the Bethany Bison.

She started playing lacrosse five years ago when she was in eighth grade. She sort of fell into the position of goalie, and now has the chance to play for four more seasons with Bethany.

“I’m the last line of defense, like you said. I have to be the one that helps the team. We can make or break the games,” she said.

Crihfield also says she’s planning on studying music technology, adding that she wants to eventually work in a music studio and produce music.