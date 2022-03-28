BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Buckhannon-Upshur High School’s Cameron Zuliani is used to being a multi-sport athlete and now will continue that at Merrimack College.

Zuliani signed to continue her swimming and track and field careers with the Warriors’ Division I programs.

“My dad’s family is from New England and he used to live in Connecticut before he moved down here and I just always have wanted to venture back up to that area,” Zuliani said.

The BU four-sport athlete excels in all athletics that she’s apart of but ultimately decided swimming and throwing discus were the two she wanted to continue at the collegiate level.

There was a lot to like about Merrimack for Zuliani, including that her new coach could relate to her.

“Once I talked to the coach, everything kind of fell into place and I really fell in love with the campus and the students and the coach really worked with us and she was a dual-sport athlete in college as well so she was open to the idea of me doing both. I’m just really excited to go somewhere different for a little while and see what happens,” Zuliani said.

Zuliani finished her high school swim career as a Big 10 Conference, Regional and state champion in her respective events.

She also shines on the track, finishing as state runner up in discus last season.

