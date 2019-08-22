Buying In: Falcons D following new leaders

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State’s defense has some new leaders this year.

That’s both on the field, after a couple key defensive players have graduated, like Jerry Iweh, and on the sideline with new defensive coordinator Tom Rehbolz.

Senior Michael Porter, who led the Falcons with three interceptions last year, returns as one of the leaders on the defense.

And he told us over the weekend he and the Falcons are completely bought in to what their new D-coordinator is preaching.

“I’m not going to lie, he’s the most knowledgeable coach that I’ve came across. And I’ve only really been dealing with him for about two weeks now. He’s teaching us techniques different ways, how to cut down on steps to get to places faster. He’s just real attention to detailed, and I feel like that’s going to help us,” Porter said.

And with these new leaders, Fairmont State feels they can perform as well, if not better, than they have over the past few seasons.

Fairmont State starts their season two weeks from today on the road at the University of Charleston.