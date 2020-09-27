Byrd blanks Ravenswood

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Robert C. Byrd hosted Ravenswood on Saturday for a boys soccer match up.

Both teams had a few chances to score early on in the game, but Cameron Clark had a nice showing in the net for Byrd to keep Ravenswood off of the board.

Byrd got rolling as Bryce Johnson took a sliding shot that found the back of the net to put RCB up 1-0.

Still in the first half, Alex Bovino score off of a penalty kick to increase Byrd’s lead to 2-0 at the half.

Kaden Meighen scored in the second half to secure the 3-0 win for RCB over Ravenswood.