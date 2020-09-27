Byrd blanks Ravenswood

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Robert C. Byrd hosted Ravenswood on Saturday for a boys soccer match up.

Both teams had a few chances to score early on in the game, but Cameron Clark had a nice showing in the net for Byrd to keep Ravenswood off of the board.

Byrd got rolling as Bryce Johnson took a sliding shot that found the back of the net to put RCB up 1-0.

Still in the first half, Alex Bovino score off of a penalty kick to increase Byrd’s lead to 2-0 at the half.

Kaden Meighen scored in the second half to secure the 3-0 win for RCB over Ravenswood.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Oklahoma High School Scores

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories