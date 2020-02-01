Byrd dominates Lincoln for 11th consecutive win

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A big double-A match up tonight on the hardwood as No. 6 Robert C. Byrd hosts Lincoln.

Both teams recently beat the formerly undefeated North Marion with Byrd handing them their first loss and the Cougars handing them their second.

In the first half, Byrd’s defense prevails holding the Cougs to only two points coming from free throws.

RCB puts up 15 to lead by 13 points heading into the second quarter where the story stays the same.

Byrd holds Lincoln to only four more points in the second quarter coming from the charity stripe as well.

Second half RCB keeps attacking as they lead 37-12 into the final quarter.

The last quarter consists of 10 more points for the Eagles and only 18 total for Lincoln as RCB wins with a final score of 47-18.

Byrd wins its 11th consecutive game. Khori Miles, Bryson Lucas and Gavin Kennedy all put up 11 points each to lead RCB.