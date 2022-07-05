CLARKSBURG, W.Va – On the court, the Robert C. Byrd girls basketball team recently completed its summer practice sessions and there is plenty of familiarity returning for the Flying Eagles.

Coming off of a 16 and 9 season, Byrd brings back plenty of talent that has spent plenty of time together, giving head coach Robert Shields the chance to pick up right where he left off in March.

“They’re going to be three years together, some of them playing together so the big thing is just working on the little fine points and fine tuning those parts of the game that we emphasize,” he said, “Defensively, not going back to your habits on the offensive end. Trying to work on things that you work on in practice but utilizing them in the game.”

Robert C. Byrd returns talent all over the roster, headlined by 2022 first team all-state selection Avery Childers and honorable mentions Carleigh Curotz and Olivia Lowther.