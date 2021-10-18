Byrd junior lineman, Wyatt Minor, receives invites to multiple All-American camps

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Robert C. Byrd’s Wyatt Minor is one of the top offensive/defensive lineman in the state.

His services are being sought after by multiple Division-I colleges. He’s gained a lot of interest from Virginia Tech, Marshall, WVU, and others.

It’s not just regional attention the junior is getting either.

“As soon as I found out that I was invited, and I saw them, I was just in awe. As soon as I saw them, I screenshotted them, and sent them to my dad, and was like ‘Dad, check this out!.’ Like I said,” Minor continued, “I screenshotted them, sent them to my dad. I was like, ‘Dad look, we did it!’

Minor has been invited to a pair of high school All-American camps — one in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium in December; and another in Jacksonville, FL in February of 2023.

It’s a great opportunity for Minor to perform on a national stage.

“I did put a lot of work in. I’m glad I did,” said Minor. “I’m glad it’s starting to pay off for me. I’m just glad that it worked out for me and I’m just blessed.”

The interesting thing is that Minor nearly didn’t see the invites. They somehow found their way into his junk folder in his e-mail inbox.

Luckily, though, he found them.

And they could be just the first of many All-American invites he gets in his career.

Minor did tell us that he won’t be attending the camp in Los Angeles, as it begins the day after Christmas, and he wants to be with his family during the holidays.

However, Minor added that he is planning to attend the All-American camp in Jacksonville in February.