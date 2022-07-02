CLARKSBURG, W.Va – The Robert C. Byrd football team is looking to replace the most prolific rusher in Harrison County history as Jeremiah King is off to Glenville State.

With Nick George back for another go-round at quarterback, a number of returning weapons and the addition of basketball standouts Brayden Thomason and Quinten Cooley, the Flying Eagles have plenty of weapons and may get a bit more diverse in how they spread the ball around.

“I think any time you get Brayden out and you get Quentin out its going to help us tremendously. Lhotsky, Nathan Lhotsky is going to be a huge weapon for us. Obviously Latrell Jones, Braylon Hilliard, we’ve got Hunter Jackson.” head coach Josh Gorrell said.

“We’ve got guys on the outside that can run and catch the ball so we’re going to be built maybe a little bit different but we’re still going to get in 21 personnel, two backs, a tight end and we’re going to run the football as well.”

Byrd looks to return to the playoffs after back to back quarterfinal appearances that saw a COVID stoppage in 2020 and a one-score loss to Fairmont Senior in 2021 end its season short of competing in the state semifinals in back to back seasons.