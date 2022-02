INSTITUTE, W.Va. – Robert C. Byrd took care of Hurricane at the Par Mar Shootout tournament played at West Virginia State University.

The Flying Eagles picked up a solid 34-17 lead at the halftime break and Byrd built on that to win 66-39.

Jeremiah King led RCB with 21 points, Brayden Thomason added 17 points and Quinten Cooley finished with 10 points to round out double-figures.