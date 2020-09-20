Byrd shuts out Musselman

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – On Saturday afternoon, Robert C. Byrd hosted Class Triple-A opponent Musselman in a girls soccer match up.

Well into the first half, this game had no score.

Byrd got going with just over 10 minutes remaining in the half when Victoria Lopez drew a foul inside the box.

Birkley Richards took the penalty kick and placed it bottom left corner to put RCB up 1-0.

Still in the first half, with less than 30 seconds on the clock, Richards took the corner kick and found Olivia Lowther, who got a thigh on the ball and sent it into the back of the net to put Byrd up 2-0 at the halftime break.

In the second half, Carli Curotz had possession of the ball in Applemen territory. She fired a shot and scored to increase Byrd’s lead to 3-0.

Lowther then scored off of a PK to put RCB up 4-0.

The Eagles needed to do no further scoring. Byrd Beat Musselman 4-0, the final score.