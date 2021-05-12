Byrd uses final innings to stomp Bridgeport

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Two of the top teams in the Big 10 Conference, Bridgeport and Robert C. Byrd, squared off on Wednesday night in Bridgeport.

RCB started early with a two-out double by Nicholas George that set up Evan Warne’s RBI single to put the Eagles up 1-0 in the top of the first.

Then Bridgeport answered in the bottom of the first. The bases were loaded and JD Love knocks a hit to center field and his two RBI single put Bridgeport on top 2-1.

Still in the first, the Indians extended their lead with Drew Bailey’s RBI single, 4-1.

Bridgeport led 4-1 until the top of the fifth inning. RCB scored three runs to tie the game at 4-4.

Byrd then took the lead and kept it the rest of the way to win 7-4 over Bridgeport.

Nathaniel Junkins had five strikeouts for the Flying Eagles.