Byrd uses final innings to stomp Bridgeport

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Two of the top teams in the Big 10 Conference, Bridgeport and Robert C. Byrd, squared off on Wednesday night in Bridgeport.

RCB started early with a two-out double by Nicholas George that set up Evan Warne’s RBI single to put the Eagles up 1-0 in the top of the first.

Then Bridgeport answered in the bottom of the first. The bases were loaded and JD Love knocks a hit to center field and his two RBI single put Bridgeport on top 2-1.

Still in the first, the Indians extended their lead with Drew Bailey’s RBI single, 4-1.

Bridgeport led 4-1 until the top of the fifth inning. RCB scored three runs to tie the game at 4-4.

Byrd then took the lead and kept it the rest of the way to win 7-4 over Bridgeport.

Nathaniel Junkins had five strikeouts for the Flying Eagles.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories