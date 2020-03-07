Byrd defends home court, beats Bridgeport for sectional crown and 23rd straight win

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Robert C. Byrd and Bridgeport saw each other for the third time this season in the Region II, Section 1 final.

Tommy Hawkins had a strong showing in the first quarter for Byrd as he scored eight points in the first and 11 in the game.

Bryson Lucas with a big game for the Eagles as well with 18 points to lead Byrd.

Bridgeport stayed in the game with Jack Bifano’s game-high 19 points, but Byrd never lost the lead in this one.

Byrd led by 16 at the break and went on to win 45-35 the final score.

The Eagles not only win the section but they continue their win streak to 23 straight games.

RCB will take on Braxton County and Bridgeport will see Lewis County in the regional round next week.

