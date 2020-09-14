Caden Boggs wins JARCO Catch of the Week for Week 2

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – This weekend fans entered the most votes on our JARCO Catch of the Week poll since the beginning of the 2018 season – at least.

More than 14,000 votes poured in over the past few days.

And it appears a large portion of those votes came from Mill Creek and southern Randolph County.

Tygarts Valley’s Caden Boggs received 10,005 of those votes, getting nearly 70 percent of those that came in.

Boggs beat out catches by Tucker County’s Jeremy Lilly and East Fairmont’s Adam Earls.

The JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week is a weekly competition for the best catch in high school football. Voting opens every Friday night after the conclusion of the Grogg’s SportsZone.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination WV

Oklahoma High School Scores

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories