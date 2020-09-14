Caden Boggs wins JARCO Catch of the Week for Week 2

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – This weekend fans entered the most votes on our JARCO Catch of the Week poll since the beginning of the 2018 season – at least.

More than 14,000 votes poured in over the past few days.

And it appears a large portion of those votes came from Mill Creek and southern Randolph County.

Tygarts Valley’s Caden Boggs received 10,005 of those votes, getting nearly 70 percent of those that came in.

Boggs beat out catches by Tucker County’s Jeremy Lilly and East Fairmont’s Adam Earls.

The JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week is a weekly competition for the best catch in high school football. Voting opens every Friday night after the conclusion of the Grogg’s SportsZone.