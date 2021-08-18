Caitlyn Norman returns to the gridiron for Braxton County

SUTTON, W.Va. – Girls playing high school football is seemingly becoming more common these days. Multiple teams in the area have recently had female players, including Taylor Buonamici (NMHS) and Cameron Zulliani (BUHS), who have both kicked for their respective football teams.

For Braxton County, the Eagles have a female player returning to the field this year

Junior Caitlyn Norman took last season off from playing, but returns to the gridiron this season to re-join her Braxton County Eagles teammates.

Norman joined the Eagles as a freshman in 2019, and is now back on the squad this year.

In speaking with Norman earlier this week at practice, she says her love of football runs deep, and it started by asking what’s so great about football anyways.

“My dad was like, ‘Why don’t you sit down and watch (football) with me for a while.’ And I thought it was so cool how they all protected their quarterback, and they all had these plays, where they all knew exactly what they were doing, and it was kind of like they all moved like a dream,” said Norman.

“I started playing in middle school, because I love the sport. I mean, my dad got me into it. And then I decided to continue with high school (football) because I love it so much,” she added.

Norman is one of just 22 players listed on the Eagles roster this year.

Her hope is that, even after the year off, she can work her way up the depth chart and make her way onto the field — and make an impact.

“I really want to be able to have more time on defense, because I just love hitting,” she said with a laugh. “I love to tackle and everything like that, so I want to push myself, and work even harder to be able to do that.”

If you can’t tell, Norman truly does have a love for the sport.

As she said there, she’s hoping to help the Eagles continue last year’s success in 2021. Unfortunately, she missed out on that success last season.

“They improved so much last year,” Norman said. “My freshman year, we didn’t win a lot of games, but last year they did. And I was so proud of them.”

After sitting out 2020, Norman is back on the gridiron this season. It’s to early to tell how much of an impact she’ll make on the field. It’s clear, though, that the sport has had a big impact on her, as have the Eagles players that she again calls her teammates.