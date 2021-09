CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- The Indians got off on the right foot as Robert C. Byrd hosted Bridgeport on Thursday evening.

Bridgeport put this one away early with three goals in the first half from Gabby Reep, Ally Bender and Allison Callahan.

The Indians score once more in the second half as Callahan fought through traffic then got a shot off that went right over the keeper for the goal.

Indians record a 4-0 shut out win over Robert C. Byrd.