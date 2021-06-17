Cam Cole delivers walk-off single to send Bridgeport back to the state tournament

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Morgantown got off to a fast start, Wednesday, scoring three runs in the first three innings of a game it needed to win to keep its season alive.

Bridgeport didn’t panic, stayed within itself, and got two things that Indians baseball has been built on throughout the entirety of the Robert Shields era: great pitching and timely hitting.

The pitching came in the form of junior reliever Austin Mann, who pitched 6 1/3 innings of relief. He struck out five during that time, and largely silenced the Morgantown bats.

The timely hitting waited for the perfect time to come around, which it eventually did: in extra innings, with only one out to play with.

Cam Cole, the Indians standout dual-sport athlete, connected to hit a pitch past the outstretched glove of the left fielder for a walk-off, RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning to send Bridgeport back to the state tournament and complete the two-game sweep of the Mohigans.

“You know you find a good barrel when you don’t feel it come off the bat. And, I didn’t feel it come off the bat. And I knew it was going to drop immediately,” said Cole after the game. (I) touched first, I turn around, and all those guys are following me. I thought they were going to kill me there for a second,” he added, with a laugh, about his teammates storming out of the dugout to chase him following the hit.

WALK OFF IN BRIDGEPORT!!! @BridgeportBase1 walks it off in the bottom of the 8th inning!

Bridgeport scores 4 unanswered runs over the final four innings.

The Indians are headed back to Charleston! #wvprepbase pic.twitter.com/6olmPA5rBU — Ryan Decker (@RDeckerWboy) June 17, 2021

Morgantown went up 3-0 early on. The Mohigans scored a pair of runs in the first inning, and then another in the third.

Mann kept Morgantown off the board after that.

Bridgeport scratched across single runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.

An RBI groundout in the fifth pulled the Indians to within one. A loud double to right-center off the bat of Anthony Dixon drove in the tying run an inning later.

After a scoreless seventh inning, and a scoreless top of the eighth, Cole delivered the game-winning hit in the bottom of the eighth.