ELLENBORO, W.Va (WBOY) – With the school year wrapping up last month, most athletes have made their college decisions official but for a few, that call came down to the final moments.

That was the case with a Ritchie County standout who put pen to paper today.

Kodi Camp finished his high school track and field career with an all-state finish in the pole vault last month but that was far from his last competition.

He found the right fit for himself and his college career at Glenville State.

“It was close to home and I really liked the track coaches and I know a lot of people down there and I’m excited to go down there,” he said.

Camp earned three all-state finishes in the pole vault at Ritchie County, including a Class A individual state championship in 2022.