PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WBOY) — This year, the Pittsburgh Pirates home opener lands on Good Friday, when Christians commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus, and when many sects are still expected to fast and abstain.

The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh said it’s received inquiries about whether or not the church will dispense from fast and abstinence on Good Friday because of the home opener.

The Diocese posted the following response on its website:

We have received inquiries about whether the Church will dispense from fast and abstinence on Good Friday because of the Pittsburgh Pirates home opener this Friday, April 7. For Catholics, Good Friday is unlike any other Friday of the year. It is the day that Jesus hung on the cross, paving the way for our salvation. Fasting and abstinence is part of what we practice communally that day, out of respect, reverence, and deep gratitude for God’s sacrifice and love. We wish the Pirates well, and we will be rooting for them with all of Pittsburgh. But we also need to hold to the priority importance of Good Friday. It is an essential part of the most sacred time of year for all Christians. Nothing should take precedence.

Some local government offices and businesses may be closed on Good Friday to accommodate those observing the religious holiday.