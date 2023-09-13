Fairmont, W.Va.—It is still early in the High School football season, but there is one Fairmont Senior football player who has already made quite a name for himself. On Thursday, against the Preston Knights, Cannon Dinger had three interceptions and one touchdown within a single quarter.

Dinger’s head coach, Nick Bartic, says “He’s someone who can do it on offense, defense and special teams. He can be fun to watch when he just uses his instincts and natural abilities to make plays.”

Cannon credits his ability to play such great defense to the fact that he is also a wide receiver, he says “I think it opens up a lot more options to me because I can see where I go, see where the quarterback is looking and I just feel like I have good field vision.”

According to Bartic, Dinger is also an asset on the offensive side of the ball and he says “he does a good job of using his ability and his body to get open and body control in terms of route running. He understands where holes are, where to sit and just kind of the natural flow of the game and how to get open. He makes catches whenever the ball is targeted to him.

Cannon’s ability to be an extremely versatile player has earned him the Harry Green Athlete of the Week.