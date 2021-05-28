Can’t spell Denham without D&E: NMHS guard inks with Lady Senators

RACHEL, W.Va. – Few basketball programs in the state are as consistent as the North Marion girls, and few girls players in the state were as consistent or as important to their team as Karlie Denham was this year.

After an all-state-worthy senior season, Denham has decided that she’s going to take her talents to Elkins.

The coaching staff at Davis & Elkins really just came on strong within the last few weeks, according to Denham, and Rachel Swartz and company made a good impression on her.

Denham averaged 13.6 points, 4.9 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game this year on a team that made it to the triple-a semis. And now she’s headed to Elkins to play for the Lady Senators of D&E.

“I feel like I’ll fit in very well. The way that (Swartz) is wanting to play next season with the team is something that I already have experience (in), so I think I’ll do well.”

Denham obviously excelled on the basketball court during her four years at North Marion, but she is also a pretty good soccer player.

Denham comes from an athletic family, as both parents were college athletes at Fairmont State.

She spoke about following in their footsteps.

“It means a lot, just to go and play like they did, and just like build my own path the way that they did,” she said.

When asked who’s going to have the better college career when it’s all said and done she said, “Oh definitely me! I mean, I’m going to have the best one, obviously.”

Of course that remains to be seen, but there seems to be little doubt that Denham will fit in well with the Lady Senators, a team that will not only be getting her, but Victoria Sturm from this area, as well.