Canton Bound: Local youth football travel team to compete at NFL HOF

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The North Central Panthers are a 10-U travel youth football team made up of players from six counties in North Central West Virginia.

The Panthers were formed about four years ago, and have grown to become one of the top youth travel teams in the state in their age bracket.

Monday night, the Panthers were met by a representative of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, presenting them and their coach, Anthony Kirk, with their golden ticket to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s World Youth Football Championship tournament next month.

They’ll represent not only the state, but the Mideast Region, as well.

The Panthers, made up of players form Monongalia, Marion, Harrison, Upshur, Taylor and Randolph counties, will play for the chance to win their division title. That would not only mean adding another trophy to their collection, but their names would be added to the soon to be built youth football wing of the Hall of Fame.

“It means everything for these kids. We get the chance to represent West Virginia as a team, represent the state, represent all the youth sports, and allow these kids to continue playing for what they love. That means everything to us and me. And I’m sure it means a bunch to these kids,” said Kirk.

“The opportunity is great. It’s good for me, and the rest of the kids. My dream is to go to the NFL. I love football. If we win the championship that would be great for me and the rest of us, because that gives a higher opportunity for the team and us,” Dayne Murphy, the Panthers’ linebacker and running back.

The Panthers are one of two teams from West Virginia that will be playing in Canton in December – there is a team from Beckley going, as well. Though, that team will be competing in a different age group.

They will begin their quest to the title game on December 6th.

If they do make it to the title game, fans will be able to see their game online through a CBS Sports online stream.

Fairmont, where the team received their tickets, was the final stop on HOF representative Buddy Walters’ trip of distributing the tickets to teams. He did a great job of informing the players of what their opportunity means, and of getting them excited for the trip.

Some video of the team receiving their tickets will be on the Hall of Fame’s website.