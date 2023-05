SHINNSTON, W.Va (WBOY) – Brayden Carder tossed a complete game for Lewis County on Friday night as the Minutemen held off Lincoln for a 3-2 road win.

Joey Aman, Trenton Hunt and Ryder Aman each drove in runs for Lewis County while Gavin Owens and Noah Sears provided the offense for the Cougars.

Carder scattered seven hits over his seven innings of work while striking out four.