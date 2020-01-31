Carlina Jacquez signs with Fairmont State cross country

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior’s Carlina Jacquez signed to continue her cross country career at the next level Friday afternoon.

Jacquez is staying close to home, inking with Farimont State, where she’ll not only run cross country, but compete in track & field, as well.

Jacquez said it’s a dream come true to compete at the next level, and she might be the happiest runner in the state – saying she smiles when she runs.

She’s just as happy to be staying close to home, and is disciplined in her work ethic to succeed at the next level.

“It will help with everything,” Jacquez said about her work ethic. “It will help with my running, but it’ll help with the schooling, and the studying, and going to class. Just doing it, and getting things done to see the results you want to see.”

Jacquez is a four-time participant at the state tournament in cross country, and a three-time state participant in track, so far. She was an all-state selection this year in cross country and was part of a cross country team championship this year, too.