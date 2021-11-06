Carpenter, Brumbaugh’s first half goals lift Morgantown over Washington for AAA State Title

BECKLEY, W.Va. – Morgantown took home a Class-AAA State Title for the first time since 2015 after a shutout win over Washington on Saturday.

The Mohigans had the momentum early. In the 17′ James Percifield sent a through ball to Caden Carpenter. Carpenter then got a touch on it and sent a left-footed shot into the back of the net to give the Mohigans a 1-0 lead early on.

In the 26′ Vivek Sriram sent a free kick inside the box where Joel Beeson gets a head on it. It looked like the Patriots’ keeper had it but Connor Brumbaugh was there for the finish to put the Mohigans on top 2-0.

That would be all the scoring to go on in this game.

Defense took over from there as the Mohigans shut out Washington 2-0 to earn the Class-AAA State Championship win.

