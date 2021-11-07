Carpenter plays big role in Mohigans’ successful season

BECKLEY, W.Va. – The Morgantown boys soccer team left Beckley with a Class-AAA State Title on Saturday and senior Caden Carpenter played a big role all season long.

Carpenter scored the first goal against Washington in the State final that gave the Mohigans the lead they never lost.

The senior captain’s goal helped lead Morgantown to a State Championship but his contributions to the team extend far past scoring goals.

“Caden Carpenter is one of the best players that have ever played for Morgantown High School. There’s so much he does behind the scenes that goes unnoticed. I could speak pages about him alone. The intensity he sets at practice, the professionalism he does outside to just get his body fit and ready,” Sam Snyder, Morgantown boys soccer head coach said.

Snyder said Carpenter battled through injury in order to help lead his team to a title. Carpenter also scored a goal and assisted a goal in the Mohigans’ Regional Title win.

“He was playing with injuries in the past two games, maybe three. He was not going to let those things affect his ability to help us get to the promised land,” Snyder said.

Carpenter said finishing his high school soccer career as a State Champion is the best way to end his time with the Mohigans.

“I’m just proud of my team. We worked really hard for this. All of the practice that we have together ,it’s just a great accomplishment and I’m proud of my team and the coach and everything. I’m just really proud that we got this win. I’m super happy right now,” Carpenter said after the win.

Carpenter and the Mohigans end the season as Sectional, Regional and State Champions.