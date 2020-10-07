Carpenter scores a hat trick to lead Mohigans over Polar Bears

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Pony Lewis Field was the site of the high school soccer match up between the Class Triple-A Morgantown Mohigans and the Double-A Fairmont Senior Polar Bears.

The Mohigans got on the board first as John McCoy hit a rocket shot into the back of the net to put Morgantown up 2-0 early on in the game.

Fairmont Senior answered shortly after as Bubby Towns hit a left-footed shot past the Mohigans keeper to tie the game at 1-1.

Still in the first half, Morgantown’s Caden Carpenter slid a shot into the back of the net to give the Mohigans a 2-0 lead.

But the Polar Bears answer with a score off of a free kick by Towns. The Game was tied at 2-2 into the halftime break.

Opening the second half, Morgantown’s Bernardo Pereira hit a shot past the Polar Bear’s keeper to give MHS a 3-2 lead.

MHS held the Polar Bears to those two goals.

Carpenter went on to score two more goals in the second half to complete a hat trick.

Morgantown came out on top, beating Fairmont Senior 5-2, the final score.

