ELKINS, W.Va (WBOY) – With just over three weeks until the tipoff of the Division II basketball season, the Davis and Elkins women’s basketball program is under new leadership.

President Chris A. Wood announced Tuesday that Donna Carr is officially the 11th head women’s basketball coach in school history. Carr comes to Elkins from Hillsborough Community College in Tampa, Florida where she spent two seasons as an assistant coach.

She will replace Roy Boggess, who was named head coach in April but abruptly departed D&E last month without coaching a game.

Carr said in a release from the college, “The vision and support of the athletic programs and its student-athletes were perfectly aligned with my personal values and goals, so I knew that it was the right place for me.”

Carr played three years of college basketball at South Carolina before completing her playing career at Catawba College.

In addition to her time at Hillsborough, she has coached at both the high school and travel levels of the sport and spent one season on staff at St. Leo University.

Davis and Elkins open the season at Indiana University of Pennsylvania on Nov. 11.