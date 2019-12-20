Carson, Denham lead North Marion past cross-county rival East Fairmont

RACHEL, W.Va. – North Marion improved to 4-0 on the season with a 72-47 victory over East Fairmont Thursday night.

East Fairmont started fast with a pair of buckets from Avery Pack and Kierra Bartholow which put the Bees up 6-5 early in the first quarter.

Karlie Denham closed the quarter strong for North Marion as she scored eight straight to put the Huskies up 18-7 after one.

North Marion finished the second quarter strong, as well, as Kaitlyn Carson had two strong blocks, which electrified the Husky crowd.

The Huskies held a 34-28 lead at the halftime break.

East Fairmont kept this one within striking distance through the first three quarters before North Marion opened it up in the fourth.

The Huskies outscored the Bees 25-8 in the fourth to go on to win by 25.

Four Huskies finished in double-digits led by Carson and Denham who each had 18 points in the victory.