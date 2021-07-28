Carson Higginbotham gears up for U.S. Kids Golf World Championship by hitting a hole in one

PINEHURST, NC – Everyone’s favorite youth golfer, Carson Higginbotham, is competing that the U.S. Kids Golf World Championship down at one of the pristine Pine Hurst golf courses in North Carolina this weekend.

Higginbotham has competed in this tournament before, doing so every year since 2016.

The Harrison County youth phenom won’t officially tee off until Thursday morning, but he’s already leaving his mark on the golf course.

Young Carson buried a hole in one during practice on Tuesday.

“I walked up there with a five iron, and then watched a few of my playing partners hit and they were coming up short,” said Higginbotham. “And I’m like wait a second, there’s wind. So I went back and get my four iron, and it landed about fifteen feet short and just rolled up.”

Higginbotham is scheduled to tee off at roughly 8:40 on Thursday morning at Pine Hurst No. 8 golf course.

The U.S. Kids Golf World Championship tournament begins Thursday and runs through Saturday.

Higginbotham is one of just two West Virginians in the tournament field, regardless of age.