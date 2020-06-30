Carson Higginbotham in front after Day 1 at WV Jr. Amateur Championship

DANIELS, W.Va. – Clarksburg’s Carson Higginbotham is once again out in front of his competition on a big stage.

Higginbotham finished the first round of the WV Jr. Amateur Championship at The Resort at Glade Springs with a seven-shot lead over his nearest competitors in the 12 & Under age group.

And that’s despite Higginbotham not having his best day on the golf course. He shot a 75 (+3) for the first round of the two-day tournament.

Higginbotham parred all but three holes, shooting for bogey on those three outliers.

The WV Jr. Amateur concludes on Wednesday. Higginbotham is looking to make it 11 victories in 11 tour events to start his summer, after starting 10-for-10 with his victory at Glade Springs to stat the week on Monday.